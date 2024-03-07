Building a Sustainable Future: The Global Energy Transition

Thu 16 May - Fri 17 May, 2024
New York
Building a Sustainable Future: The Global Energy Transition (May 16-17, NYC)

Successfully navigating the complexities of the renewable energy transition has never been more important, and companies must work to seize the opportunities it creates.

That’s why Building a Sustainable Future: The Global Energy Transition (May 16-17, NYC) brings together leaders from industry and government to define how to take advantage of the opportunities created by the global energy transition. US Grid Company, Michelin, Plus Power, Microsoft, and more will share how they communicate, promote, and integrate sustainability into their business and drive better business outcomes - from competitive advantage to enhancing operational performance and resiliency.

Thu 16 May - Fri 17 May, 2024

