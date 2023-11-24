Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024

Event
Tue 10 Sep - Tue 10 Sep, 2024
Business Design Centre
15:00 GMT
Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024
Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024
Global Sustainability & ESG Awards at Sustainability LIVE London - September 10, 2024

The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards launch at Sustainability LIVE London 2024 at the Business Design Centre on the 10th September.
It's time to honour those who apply sustainability in their operations and decision-making, the awards encourage widespread adoption of a more responsible approach to business.
Winners of the Global Sustainability & ESG Awards serve as role models and inspire positive change towards a more sustainable future.

🏆 Award Categories:

Sustainability Strategy Award
ESG Program Award
Sustainable Finance Award
Diversity Award
Net Zero Award
Sustainable Supply Chain Award
Sustainable Technology Award
Sustainable Consultancy Award
Future Leader Award
Executive of the Year Award
Project of the Year Award
Lifetime Achievement Award

Judging Panel:

Meet the expert judging panel, including:

  • Adam Elman, Head of EMEA Sustainability, Google EMEA
  • Angela Hultberg, Global Sustainability Director, Kearney
  • Steve Smith, Head of Communications and Thought Leadership for Energy Management, Schneider Electric
  • Professor Paolo Taticchi, OMRI, Professor of Strategy and Sustainability & School Deputy Director, UCL School of Management

All entries will be reviewed by prominent champions of sustainability.

🗓️ Key Dates:

Entries Open: February 2024
Entries Close: May 2024
Shortlist Announced: June 2024
Final Judging: July 2024
Awards Ceremony: September 10, 2024


🌱 Enter Now and Become a Part of the Sustainable Future!

 

Register now
Share
Share
eventinfo
Date & Time

Tue 10 Sep - Tue 10 Sep, 2024

15:00 - 18:00 GMT

Add to calendar
Location

Business Design Centre

View on map

All Events

View all

Sustainability LIVE Net Zero

Wed 06 Mar, 2024 • 08:30 GMT • QEII - London

Sustainability LIVE Net Zero with top C-level executives for exclusive keynotes, panels, workshops, and more, all driving the Net Zero mission

Register now

Plastic Waste Free World 2023

Wed 08 Nov, 2023 • 09:00 GMT • Messepl. 1 50679 Koln Cologne, Germany

Plastic Waste Free World 2023, Europe (8-9 November 2023), Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany. Co-located with The Greener Manufacturing Show

Register now

The Greener Manufacturing Show

Wed 08 Nov, 2023 • 09:00 GMT • Messepl. 1 50679 Koln Cologne Germany

The Greener Manufacturing Show 2023, Europe (8-9 November 2023), Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany. Co-located with Plastic Waste Free World

Register now

Automotive Sustainable Material Solutions Online Conference

Tue 30 May, 2023 • 10:00 GMT • Virtual, Zoom - 11 CET

The conference delves into the topic of circular economy in the automotive industry

Register now