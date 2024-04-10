Tech: a catalyst for Decarbonizing the Built Environment

Wed 15 May, 2024
How technology is a catalyst for Decarbonizing the Built Environment
About This Webinar

Join Autodesk’s Chief Sustainability Officer, Joe Speicher, in this webinar as he dives into the trends, challenges, and opportunities that are accelerating Environmental, Social, and Governance standards across the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction industry.

Discover how data, technology, and AI are driving sustainable outcomes across AEC project portfolios and learn about the transformative impacts of new environmental directives, like the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and the Energy Performance of Building Directive.

Elise Gross, Chief Sustainability Officer at Sweco Architects, will also offer insights into the systemic changes needed to address sustainability challenges, highlight the importance of collaboration, and share examples of co-created technology that is currently helping the industry decarbonize the built environment.

This is an opportune moment to hear from two renowned industry leaders as they share valuable insights into the current ESG landscape, advancements in AI, innovation and technology and discuss pragmatic solutions that will help create a more sustainable and resilient future for us all.

Joe Speicher

Chief Sustainability Officer, Autodesk

Joe Speicher is the Chief Sustainability Officer at Autodesk. He is responsible for developing and implementing Autodesk's corporate Impact, which enables Autodesk and its customers to design and make a more sustainable, resilient and equitable future. Joe ensures that Autodesk meets its environmental commitments, chairs the ESG Steering Committee, and helps integrate sustainability into product strategies. He also acts as the executive liaison to enterprise customers and reports to the Board of Directors on sustainability risks and opportunities. Joe is also the president of the Autodesk Foundation.

Elise Grosse

Head of Sustainability at Sweco

Elise, an architect and building biologist with an industrial doctorate, leads sustainability efforts at Sweco Sweden. She advises clients on aligning their businesses with sustainability goals and conducts action research to enhance collaboration for societal sustainability. With Sweco's expertise, she develops innovative solutions for societal transformation, focusing on digitalization's role in accelerating sustainability in the built environment. Elise excels as a moderator, fostering collaborative problem-solving.

Date & Time

Wed 15 May, 2024

14:00 - 16:00 GMT

Location

Online

