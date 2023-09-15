Plastic Waste Free World 2023

Event
Wed 08 Nov - Thu 09 Nov, 2023
Messepl. 1 50679 Koln Cologne
09:00 GMT
Plastic Waste Free World 2023
Plastic Waste Free World 2023
Plastic Waste Free World 2023, Europe (8-9 November 2023), Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany. Co-located with The Greener Manufacturing Show

Plastic Waste Free World Conference & Expo Europe, cemented itself worldwide as the most talked-about and best-attended event focusing on eliminating plastic waste, after it attracted some of the biggest brands and most respected sustainability professionals globally during its first outing. This senior executive-level conference and exhibition homed in on the exploration of how international businesses from a wide variety of industries can reduce their use of fossil-fuel-based plastics, eliminate single-use plastics, design and create more sustainable bio-sourced products and packaging solutions, introduce more circular business models, and ultimately help contribute to improving the global plastic pollution crisis.

2023 will connect 250+ exhibitors, 130+ expert speakers and 500+ delegates to debate and discuss the latest business models, strategies, materials innovations, future regulations, manufacturing technologies, bio-sourced solutions and the latest and next-generation technologies, to help meet future plastic waste targets and create highly sustainable products accepted by rapidly evolving consumer demands.

Date & Time

Wed 8 Nov - Thu 9 Nov, 2023

09:00 - 17:00 GMT

Location

Messepl. 1 50679 Koln Cologne
Germany

