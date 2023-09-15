The Greener Manufacturing Show

Wed 08 Nov - Thu 09 Nov, 2023
Messepl. 1 50679 Koln Cologne Germany
09:00 GMT
The Greener Manufacturing Show 2023, Europe (8-9 November 2023), Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany. Co-located with Plastic Waste Free World

The Greener Manufacturing Show Europe, co-located with Plastic Waste Free World Conference & Expo, has gained worldwide acclaim as the foremost event dedicated to advancing sustainable manufacturing. It achieved prominence by attracting leading brands and renowned sustainability experts globally during its inaugural edition. This high-level conference and exhibition centred on strategies for international enterprises across diverse industries to reduce environmental impact, innovate sustainable products and packaging, embrace circular business models, and contribute to addressing critical ecological challenges.

 

2023 will go to connect over 250 exhibitors, host 130+ expert speakers, and welcome 500+ delegates to engage in crucial discussions. These conversations encompass the latest business models, strategies, material advancements, future regulations, manufacturing technologies, sustainable solutions, and cutting-edge technologies. The show will empower organisations to meet their sustainability goals and produce environmentally conscious products that align with evolving consumer expectations.

Date & Time

Wed 8 Nov - Thu 9 Nov, 2023

09:00 - 17:00 GMT

Location

Messepl. 1 50679 Koln Cologne Germany

