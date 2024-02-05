Sustainability LIVE Dubai 2024

Event
Tue 14 May - Tue 14 May, 2024
Virtual Confrence
09:00 GMT
Join the World's Fastest Growing Sustainability & ESG Virtual Event in Dubai...

Join us at Sustainability LIVE Dubai, where we'll gather acclaimed keynote speakers and host interactive high-energy panels centered around:

• Sustainability Strategy
• ESG
• Net Zero & Planet
• Supply Chain Sustainability

Sustainability LIVE Dubai serves as the ultimate virtual platform to network and connect with like-minded peers and established companies through-out Middle East & Africa.

Our collaboration with the virtual events platform Brella enables us to bring Sustainability LIVE Dubai to YOU, irrespective of your location worldwide. 

Attendees will have complete access to all virtual stages, virtual sponsor booths and themed networking rooms. Virtual attendees can interact with our speakers by asking questions during the stream, schedule meetings and network with each other. 

We will provide technical assistance and guidance throughout the event to ensure that everyone has a smooth and inclusive experience.


dubaiVirtualevents
Date & Time

Tue 14 May - Tue 14 May, 2024

09:00 - 15:00 GMT

Location

Virtual Confrence
Dubai (Streamed through Brella)

Price

FREE

