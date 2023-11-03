Eirini Etoimou is a leading figure in the sustainability and the supply chain sector, a trailblazer whose journey has been marked by a passionate belief in a better world.

Rooted in a strong ethical foundation, Eirini has spent her career focusing on the complex intersection of supply chains, corporate culture, and environmental responsibility. "Caring is my core," she says, a statement that encapsulates her lifelong commitment to social and environmental causes. The phrase 'natural flow' highlights how seamlessly she transitioned from supply chains to sustainable supply chains, and eventually to corporate sustainability.

Etoimou serves as Head of Corporate Sustainability & Supply Chain Development and Sourcing at Sellafield Ltd, an organisation with a mission "to create a clean and safe environment for future generations." At Sellafield, she feels an immense sense of purpose, seeing the direct impact her work has on both local and global levels. "This is my favourite thing, that this vision is bigger than mine," she notes, relishing the fact that her work contributes to improving the environment and people's lives. It's a fulfilment that's not just limited to her immediate sphere but serves as a motivator, inspiring more people "to do the right thing."

Prior to Sellafield Ltd, Etoimou worked in a number of different roles in supply chain & procurement, operations, serving the construction, manufacturing, entertainment, consulting industries, and more, her last role with Odeon Cinemas Group the European leader in the entertainment industry and part of the global AMC, USA. Now she is far from building a procurement strategy to contribute to the visitor's best experience inside a screen. She continues her transformative approach, by looking at the bigger picture with a public sector organisation to deliver corporate sustainability strategy as well as SME strategy, SRM, supply chain innovation, sourcing strategy, and collaborative working.

What truly sets Eirini apart is her source of inspiration: the people who fight every day for basic rights. "I’m inspired every day by all those that are fighting for the basics," she says. She believes we're not just facing environmental or humanitarian crises but also a "value-system crisis." To her, the acts of courage from those with the least means challenge her to be a champion for change. "I feel that as a minimum, I have the responsibility and obligation to make things happen, because I have the means and I can," she declares, a sentiment that propels her to confront issues like human rights, modern slavery, and environmental disasters.

In a realm fraught with challenges, her proudest achievement is not just in the work she does, but how she does it. She notes, "More importantly, is how I achieve, and this is with integrity, respect, and most of the time, with a smile!" This approach speaks volumes about her character and philosophy. It is aligned with her favourite piece of wisdom, an extract from the “Askitiki” by Nikos Kazantzakis: "Be always restless, unsatisfied, unconforming. Whenever a habit becomes convenient, smash it! The greatest sin of all is satisfaction.”

Eirini's commitment to sustainability is not merely a professional label but an integral part of her being. With her steadfast vision and the will to "be the enabler of a meaningful change," she serves as a linchpin for advancing the sustainability agenda at multiple levels, setting a resonant example for those looking to make a real impact.

“I believe that we will continue focusing on energy efficiencies, electrification, and hydrogen, which are now part of the discussion. Energy is a constant variant in our sustainability discussions, and this will remain. Emerging technologies like AI will become part of our business as usual, and we need to prepare for the new skill sets that will be required to support them,” says Etoimou.

“As we move to Industry 5.0, I also believe that people will become more familiar with social consciousness. The environmental priorities are easier to visualise as we are familiar with this area—but not that familiar with the socio-economic side, that we need to prioritise or to equally consider.”





