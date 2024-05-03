Article
Sustainability

Sustainability LIVE Celebrated Among the World’s Best Events

By Maya Derrick
May 03, 2024
Adam Karnama, Chief Sustainability Officer at Cognizant at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero
Sustainability LIVE: New York has come out on top as a global leader in sustainability events, paving the way for a brighter, more eco-conscious future

The North American instalment of BizClik’s Sustainability LIVE series, Sustainability LIVE: New York will take place on 3 and 4 June 2024 and connect the world’s sustainability leaders, innovators and pioneers.

Sustainability Magazine is proud to announce Sustainability LIVE: New York has been ranked among the world’s leading sustainability events in the next 18 months.

The list, compiled by cred, collates the 10 best events that inspire collective action and drive meaningful change towards a more environmentally conscious future taking place across the rest of 2024 through to the end of 2025.

Across the two days, hundreds of attendees will take a deep dive into sustainability strategies, supply chain and procurement sustainability, the future of ESG as well as net zero and planet. 

Neil Perry and Panellists Nicola Torreggiani of Guess and Samatha Taylor of The Good Factory at the Net Zero Fashion Panel Discussion at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero 2024

Managing Editor Neil Perry, who hosts BizClik’s host of virtual and hybrid events worldwide, said: “One of the key successes we enjoy at our Sustainability LIVE events is the diversity of discussions we have about best practice in the industry.

“We have such a broad audience and variety of internationally recognised speakers, it is always exciting to see the sharing of expertise and genuinely useful information for both seasoned sustainability experts, and those looking to push their green programmes forward.”

This is not the only success BizClik's Sustainability LIVE portfolio has seen: Sustainability LIVE: London was voted the top sustainability conference by Sustainable Review in 2023. This iteration of the event also sold out, with more than 8,000 in-person and virtual participants.

On top of this, Sustainability Magazine is the top ESG publication according to Feedspot, the internet's largest human-curated database of bloggers and podcasts.

What to expect at Sustainability LIVE: New York

The Scope 3 Forum with Mark Jones of THG, Javier López Gómez of SGS and Patrick Linigham of Clyde & Co LLP at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero 2024

Billed as the world's fastest growing sustainability & ESG virtual event, Sustainability LIVE New York serves as the ultimate virtual platform to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future.

The world’s brightest minds will come together for the event, with networking and knowledge sharing opportunities in abundance.

Attendees at the Capgemini Workshop at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero 2024

Attendees will have a front-row seat to high-energy keynotes, firesides, panels and Q&As with C-suite executives from some of the world’s largest companies who lead the conversation of change.

Esteemed speakers set to take to the stage at Sustainability LIVE: New York and joining its growing line-up include:

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

Essential diary dates – 2025

  • Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
  • Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
  • Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
  • Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
  • Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
  • NEW | ClimateTech Magazine

