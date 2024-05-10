HP: £1bn (US$1.2bn) Spent Each Year on Green Technologies

“We expect to see this investment by UK enterprises in green technology increase over time, as well as the role of AI in enabling organisations to deliver on their sustainability targets.

“One of the most interesting elements of the survey was how an organisation’s sustainability commitment and credentials can help to attract and retain the best talent - which is a critical issue for any organisation. Sustainability is important to many people, and this is something leaders need to consider.”

Donal’s comments come off the back of the commitment of UK enterprises to sustainability, with the study with HPE finding around four in five IT decision makers saying sustainability is a current priority for their organisation. As well as this, 84% feel proud of their company’s commitment to green IT.

Does green tech investing equal meaningful sustainability?

Investing in green technology is part of circular economy growth as it allows businesses to scale their sustainable practices beyond their individual goals. Thanks to the data provided by some groups of green technology, waste reduction and resource sharing can be promoted, resulting in reuse and recycling between the likes of commercial partners and the larger community.

Sustainability priorities have a direct impact on individual businesses, too. HPE and Auxilion’s data found 75% of IT decision makers consider sustainability key to business growth, with a similar amount flagging it key in attracting and retaining talent and identifying a differentiator when choosing a vendor.

“Sustainability and profitability go hand in hand. That’s how you build a resilient company,” Henrik Henriksson, CEO of H2 Green Steel told McKinsey, advising other green companies looking to scale up.