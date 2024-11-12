Climate Week NYC: Diageo’s President of North America Supply

In a fireside chat at Sustainability LIVE Climate Week NYC, Marsha McIntosh, President of North America Supply for Diageo North America, outlined the company’s sustainability initiatives, from building carbon-neutral facilities to innovating water and energy efficiency across its North American operations.

Marsha discusses how Diageo is making progress towards its 2030 climate goals through the company’s “2030 Spirit of Progress" action plan.

Diageo’s decarbonisation strategy

Diageo has set ambitious targets to be net zero by 2030, focusing on two primary pillars: water conservation and decarbonisation.

Marsha notes that Diageo has already achieved a major milestone by establishing North America’s first carbon-neutral distillery in Kentucky.

She continues to highlight the company’s drive to achieve net-zero: “In 2020, we had a clear roadmap. And as we as I look to the future in terms of the roadmap, we're well on our way.”