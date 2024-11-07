Colgate-Palmolive's CSO at Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week

The pillars of Colgate-Palmolive’s ‘Smile’ sustainability strategy

Ann introduces Colgate-Palmolive’s sustainability framework, known as the ‘Smile Strategy’ which focuses on three core pillars:

Driving social impact Helping millions of homes Preserving the environment

Each pillar represents a distinct area of impact and involves coordinated efforts from various departments, including HR, research and development, and procurement.

Driving social impact

Colgate-Palmolive’s flagship ‘Bright Smiles, Bright Futures’ initiative delivers oral health education to children worldwide, a mission close to Ann’s heart.

She shares that through mobile dental vans and partnerships with healthcare organisations, Colgate-Palmolive has reached 1.7 billion children to date.

The goal is to increase this number to three billion by 2030, leveraging digital platforms to engage new generations in under-resourced regions.

Helping millions of homes

Focused on designing sustainable products, this pillar is largely driven by Colgate-Palmolive’s research and development, packaging and marketing teams.

Ann highlights the importance of creating sustainable product formulations and packaging that reduce waste.

“It’s all about making it easier for consumers to build sustainable habits at home,” she says.

Preserving our environment

With a 20-year legacy of eco-focused improvements, this pillar encompasses efforts in climate action, water stewardship and waste reduction.

Ann underscores the pivotal role of Colgate-Palmolive’s supply chain, adding that sustainability is embedded into every decision within Colgate-Palmolive’s logistics, production and procurement processes.