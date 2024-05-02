Colgate-Palmolive: A Sustainability & Circularity Pioneer

Consumer products company Colgate-Palmolive is using AI, robotics, solar power and recyclable toothpaste tubes as it ratchets up its sustainability efforts.

The company’s 2023 Sustainability Report outlines plenty of progress towards targets – including developments with its pioneering recycled toothpaste tube.

Chief Sustainability Officer Ann Tracy says: “We recognise the importance of scaling quickly, so we have shared our tube technology by holding over 80 sessions with third parties to encourage recyclability of all tubes in practice and at scale.

“We are also focused on working with recycling stakeholders and partnering with key third parties to drive tube acceptance. Our goal is to transition the remainder of our toothpaste portfolio to the recyclable tubes by 2025 globally.”