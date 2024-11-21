Article
Sustainability LIVE: Malta – Prime Networking Opportunities

By Georgia Collins
November 21, 2024
Sustainability LIVE: Malta - 20 February 2025
Sustainability LIVE: Malta presents unmatched networking opportunities for leaders, innovators and influencers in sustainability and ESG

An immersive one-day in-person event, Sustainability LIVE: Malta offers unparalleled networking and collaboration opportunities for sustainability and ESG leaders, innovators and influencers. 

Hosted at the Mediterranean Conference Centre (MCC) in Valetta on 20 February 2025, attendees can engage in networking sessions designed to promote knowledge exchange and foster relationships with key industry figures.

The event also facilitates valuable one-on-one discussions, interactive workshops and informal meet-ups, maximising the diverse ways attendees can connect and collaborate. 

Sustainability LIVE is the ultimate platform to share insights on sustainability strategies, cutting-edge technologies and best practices, enabling professionals to drive meaningful impact across their organisations and industries.

Virginie Helias, Chief Sustainaiblity Officer at Proctor & Gamble

Meet the Speakers

Discover the lineup of leading executives in the sustainability industry that attendees will have the chance to network, engage and collaborate with.

More speakers are set to be announced.

Gerard Gallagher EMEIA Sustainability Leader at EY

Discover the themes for 2025

At Sustainability LIVE: Malta, the event will centre around five key themes – sustainability strategies, the future of ESG, net zero, EU reporting and AI in sustainability. 

Attendees of the event will have the chance to engage with experts on implementing sustainability initiatives, navigating evolving ESG regulations, achieving carbon neutrality and how AI can drive efficiencies and innovation in sustainability efforts. 

This is an invaluable opportunity for professionals to collaborate on the latest trends and challenges in the sustainability and ESG space.

Jim Andrew, Chief Sustainability Officer at PepsiCo

Panels and workshops 

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to engage and collaborate with others in the industry as part of two panels – EU Reporting: Driving Sustainabilityand ‘The Future of Net Zero’ – and three workshops. 

