Deloitte Asks: How Can We Achieve ‘Green AI’?

In our current digital age, AI is becoming an integral piece of technology in our everyday lives due to its incredible ability to solve complex problems efficiently and automate many tasks.

However, this powerful piece of technology has a much darker side.

Global professional services network Deloitte recently released a report exploring the environmental impact of AI's rapid expansion.

One of the most significant issues that arose was the global electricity use by data centres, which is expected to triple in the next decade.

The report brought this significant rise in energy consumption down to the growing computational demands that are being asked from AI.

As a result of this, Deloitte stresses the need to ensure that AI’s development aligns with global climate objectives.