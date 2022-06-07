Ark Data Centres’ sustainable approach to renewable energy

We caught up with Pip Squire, Head of Energy and Sustainability of Ark Data Centres to discuss the current data centre landscape and how the increasing adoption of digital tools is affecting the energy consumption of data centres and spurring on the development of new facilities. Squire also talks about how stakeholders are incorporated into its operational decisions as he explains the reality of sustainability in data centres and the long journey ahead towards net-zero emissions.

“We can't be very much more CO2 efficient because we have pushed the laws of physics to their limit, and you can't change physics,” says Squire.

He also talks about the significance of heat and cooling in the operation of data centres and how this affects the firm's ability to be completely sustainable in such a demanding industry. Aside from issues surrounding emissions, the firm is taking a circular approach to designing and building facilities, which is Squire’s area of expertise, and he states that 95% of Ark’s facilities are recyclable.