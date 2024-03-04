Home Credit Vietnam: Pursuing a Sustainable Financial Future

“I love cooking,” says Home Credit Vietnam Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Khang Pham Ngoc. While cooking and consumer finance institutions may seem wholly disparate, for Khang, there are many similarities between his hobby and job.

“Cooking creates connections and it creates emotion through different people in different walks of life,” he says. “When you’re a CFO, you’re constantly looking for that connection between partners and colleagues and driving meaningful relationships with your customers.”

Khang has been a finance professional all of his career, taking a leading role at several organisations.

Having been at Home Credit Vietnam for over five years, Khang has experienced firsthand “how critical and effective finance business partnerships can be, both in supporting and challenging companies in the way they operate and in the execution of their strategies.”

“It’s essential to be able to connect the dots between short-term objectives and longer-term priorities and still be able to balance both of them,” he adds.

“In a way it is just like cooking too, getting all the different combinations of decisions right. Whether it's in the numbers of analytics, it's about maximising the execution of the operation and strategy, much like cooking is about maximising flavour!”

