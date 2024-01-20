Fightback Against Anti-ESG Agenda and Investment Bans in US

As counter-intuitive as it may sound, 2023 saw a sharp spike of ESG pushback in the US.

Not just gentle pushback or difference of opinion, but in some instances banks and financial institutions were ‘banned’ for taking a stance against fossil fuels and other social impact initiatives.

These were giants of the financial industry, including BackRock, which saw several states shun them as managers of their state retirement assets because of the firm’s association with using ESG considerations in its investing.

Both Vanguard and BlackRock have reported steep declines in support for ESG-related shareholder proposals.

Dubbed the ‘anti-ESG movement’, Harvard Business Review describes it as a “loosely defined collection of beliefs and actions aimed at fighting a perceived shift towards ‘woke’ or progressive ideas in society and business”.

This has led many financial companies to now list anti-ESG efforts as a risk in their annual reports.

But there is now a response to that backlash, with Unlocking America’s Future launching a multi-million dollar campaign to protect what it calls ‘responsible investing’.