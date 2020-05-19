Video
Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)

Mike Massaro, CEO, talks about Flywire’s latest acquisition and Series E funding round

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Flywire is a high-growth vertical payments company trusted by organizations around the world to deliver on their customers’ most important moments. In this video, CEO, Mike Massaro gives more detail about Flywire’s acquisition of Simplee and how this Series E funding round will fuel its next stage of growth.

Read the HealthCare Global's full article here.

