NTT DATA: Shifting Customers to Digital with SAP S/4HANA

In a rapidly evolving technology landscape, businesses are moving away from manual processes towards digital solutions, to unlock efficiencies by leveraging data. NTT DATA Business Solutions and SAP are at the forefront of this shift; partners offering comprehensive software solutions to enhance organisational operations worldwide.



Brandon Evans, Vice President of Customer Transformation and Alex Kashtan, Senior Account Executive at NTT DATA Business Solutions, discuss the impactful partnership between NTT DATA Business Solutions and SAP. This collaboration, centred around the SAP S/4HANA solution, aims to transform businesses of all sizes by implementing advanced ERP solutions and more. Evans emphasises NTT DATA Business Solutions’ 35-year commitment to SAP, stating, "We are the largest service integrator focused exclusively on SAP and its solutions," underscoring the depth of experience NTT DATA Business Solutions brings to this partnership.



Kashtan highlights the synergy between SAP's software excellence and NTT DATA Business Solutions’ implementation prowess, saying, "We partner directly with SAP, focusing on the implementation while SAP delivers on the software. This collaboration ensures that we bring the best value to our clients." This approach leverages SAP’s innovative software and NTT DATA Business Solutions’ comprehensive service to deliver tailored solutions that address clients' unique needs, primarily in ERP.



The collaboration extends to various SAP S/4HANA applications, offering businesses flexibility and innovation. With a future-oriented outlook, both NTT DATA Business Solutions and SAP are investing in data analytics, AI, and machine learning, with Evans pointing to Gen AI as a way to enhance employee experiences and facilitate smarter business decisions. Kashtan also notes a shift towards demonstrating how AI can revolutionise business operations.



This partnership between NTT DATA Business Solutions and SAP blends SAP's leading software solutions and NTT DATA Business Solutions’ exceptional implementation expertise, guiding businesses through digital transformation towards innovation, efficiency and growth.







