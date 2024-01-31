Founded in Australia in 1986, Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours has grown into a leading global provider of luxury holidays and tours, offering all-inclusive river cruises, ultra-luxury ocean cruising and handcrafted land journeys to many destinations worldwide.

But along with this 6-star luxury comes sustainability credentials.

“Our Cherish the Planet manifesto outlines everything we're doing and is based on UN Sustainable Development Goals,” explains Phil Jordan, Director of Sustainability & Delivery at Scenic.

“We focus on six pillars – leave no waste-print, rebalancing CO2 emissions, sourcing sustainably, growing with communities, value diversity, and advocate health, safety, and security.”

From eliminating single-use plastics, to measuring and mitigating emissions, and sourcing local produce to support communities, Scenic sets out to be as good as it can be.

“There's no such thing as a perfect product,” admits Jordan. “To be completely transparent, we are a provider of luxury holidays and tours and first and foremost, that is what we will always be.

“What we try to do is make sure we provide inclusions that are going to elevate the guest experience, but are also more sustainable and beneficial to the community.”

Discover how Jordan and his team at Scenic are committing to change.

