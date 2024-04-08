Video
Renewable Energy

Serving EMEA with Electric Maritime Transport Innovation

By Tom Swallow
April 08, 2024
undefined mins
CEO, Dr Iain Percy OBE, explains how Artemis Technologies’ zero-emission vessels unlock the potential of EMEA’s waterways to offer an elevated experience

In the rapidly evolving world of sustainable maritime transportation, Artemis Technologies brings a modern form of innovation, enabling greater efficiency and a commercially-viable range. Led by CEO, Dr Iain Percy OBE, an Olympic gold medallist turned tech visionary, the company is redefining how we think about maritime travel and its impact on the environment.

Founded six years ago, Artemis Technologies emerged from Percy’s competitive sailing days in the America’s Cup. The company's unique approach combines his experience with technical prowess and a deep-rooted commitment to sustainability. "Artemis Technologies produce 100% electric foiling vessels that have, for the first time ever in the world, a viable range for commercial operations," Percy says, as he emphasises the importance of developing products that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable.

One of Artemis Technologies' most significant achievements is its patented Artemis eFoiler® system. This cutting-edge technology powers its range of 100% electric, hydrofoiling boats which includes a 150 passenger ferry and a luxury water taxi. These vessels advance maritime technology, offering both economic and sustainability advantages to users and partners in the Middle East and across the globe. 

In addition to producing zero emissions in operation, these green vessels offer further environmental and experiential benefits. “Wake is so damaging to our shoreline,” Percy continues, “By flying above the water, we are leaving just a thin line through the water”.

A partner of choice for organisations such as Red Sea Global (RSG), Artemis Technologies offers them the opportunity to perform their operations with zero emissions, helping them to fulfil their sustainability ambitions. Percy describes this partnership as a synergy of visions, where luxury meets sustainability.


******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

Artemis TechnologiesDr Iain Percy OBEZero-Emission VesselsLuxury Transport
Share
Share

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Capgemini Invent VP Keynote

Taking to the stage at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Courtney Holm, Capgemini Invent VP, delivers a keynote on future-proofing strategies

#Climate Adaptation#Sustainability LIVE#Strategy
Tech & AI

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Cognizant CSO's Keynote

ESG

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Sustainability & ESG Panel

Net Zero

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Schneider Electric keynote