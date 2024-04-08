Serving EMEA with Electric Maritime Transport Innovation
In the rapidly evolving world of sustainable maritime transportation, Artemis Technologies brings a modern form of innovation, enabling greater efficiency and a commercially-viable range. Led by CEO, Dr Iain Percy OBE, an Olympic gold medallist turned tech visionary, the company is redefining how we think about maritime travel and its impact on the environment.
Founded six years ago, Artemis Technologies emerged from Percy's competitive sailing days in the America’s Cup. The company's unique approach combines his experience with technical prowess and a deep-rooted commitment to sustainability. "Artemis Technologies produces 100% electric foiling vessels that have, for the first time ever in the world, a viable range for commercial operations," Percy says as he emphasises the importance of developing products that are feasible both environmentally friendly and economically viable.
One of Artemis Technologies' most significant achievements is its patented Artemis eFoiler® system, which powers its range of 100% electric hydrofoiling boats, including a 150 passenger ferry and a luxury water taxi. These cutting-edge vessels advance maritime technology, offering both economic and sustainability advantages to users and partners in the Middle East and across the globe.
In addition to producing zero emissions in operation, these green vessels offer further environmental and experiential benefits. “Wake is so damaging to our shoreline,” Percy continues, “By flying above the water, we are leaving just a thin line through the water”.
Redefining luxury transport
A partner of choice for organisations such as Red Sea Global (RSG), Artemis Technologies offers them the opportunity to cut emissions from their operations, helping them to fulfil their sustainability ambitions. Percy describes this partnership as a synergy of visions, where luxury meets sustainability. "RSG is setting up for some of the most discerning tourists in the world. What they don't want is to travel in a traditional boat," he says. This collaboration is pushing the boundaries of what is possible in luxury maritime travel, with Artemis Technologies providing the technological backbone for comfortable, effortless travel to an area of prestige.
The Artemis eFoiler® technology, a cornerstone of Artemis Technologies' offerings, will increase its passengers’ comfort levels in open water, by ‘flying above the water’. “Efficiency runs all the way through the eFoiler®," says Percy, explaining how each component, from the hydrofoil to the propulsion system, is optimised for maximum performance and minimal environmental impact.
Looking to the future, Percy sees vast potential for Artemis Technologies' innovations as it aims to transform maritime transportation across various sectors, including supporting the decarbonisation of traditional industries, including crew transfer operations in the oil and gas industries. The company will launch numerous first-in-class vessels this year and continue to fulfil orders to its global customer base.
Artemis Technologies continuously navigates regulations to ensure that its proprietary technology meets rigorous requirements. It will also be influential in reshaping the norms of the maritime industry, as Percy explains, “to make transformative, sustainable transport a reality”.
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand