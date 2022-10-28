Video
Sustainability
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in global sustainability drive
October 28, 2022
undefined mins
As Head of Sourcing & Sustainability EMEA at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Philip Halanen says that succeeding in his complex role comes down to clear and cons
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,000 hotels across over 95 countries. Through its network of approximately 819,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveller, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry
Our Partners