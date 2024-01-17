With the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in full swing in the small Swiss town of Davos, world leaders from governments, technology and finance have gathered to discuss ways to make the world a better place.

They have a tough task right now, with geopolitical tensions spilling over into conflicts, so little wonder the theme of Davos this year is Rebuilding Trust.

The meeting opened with WEF founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab calling on delegates to “advance dialogue, strengthen cooperation and deepen partnerships on critical global challenges” in a “fractured world” with “growing societal divides”.

Some of the 2,800 attendees include 60 heads of state and government (from the US, China, France) as well as tech titans including OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and Google CFO Ruth Porat.

Notable executives from the finance world include Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and J.P. Morgan Chase boss Jamie Dimon.

Unlike COP, which seems to be an endless flow of announcements, Davos is more likely to feature outcomes from meetings taking place in private or behind closed doors.

One thing is for sure, climate change will be top of the agenda. WEF’s Global Risks report published ahead of Davos says half of the most sever risks over the next decade are environmental – from extreme weather to ecosystem collapse.

The reason why so many tech leaders are in Davos is all down to AI – and growing concerns about the negative impacts this rapidly adopting technology could have on society.

Other sessions this week will tackle misinformation and disinformation.