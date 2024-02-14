How Amazon is Accelerating Sustainability Goals with AI

Amazon needs little introduction.

As the world’s fifth-most valuable company with a market value of US$1.58 trillion, Amazon has a footprint that spans most of the world and a 1.5 million-strong workforce.

Given such size and scale, the journey to net zero might seem insurmountable.

Not so for Amazon, which is making significant strides in achieving its ambitious goals – to be powered by 100% renewable energy by 2025 and achieve net-zero carbon emissions across the entire business by 2040.

Reaching 90% renewable energy by the end of 2022, five years ahead of schedule, the ecommerce giant is on track to hit its 2025 goal having procured more than 100 new solar and wind energy projects globally in 2023. This brings the total to 500 projects.

Powering its facilities with renewable energy is just one part of Amazon's net-zero goals, with plans to increase EVs in its delivery fleet to 100,000 by 2030, reduce use of packaging, and prevent waste.

To meet these goals at speed and scale, Amazon is increasingly turning to Artificial Intelligence (AI).

As the most transformational technology of our time, the company is leveraging AI and ML across nearly every part of the business – with AI becoming an “increasingly important part of our work to build a more sustainable business", says Kara Hurst, Amazon’s VP and Head of Worldwide Sustainability.

So how exactly is Amazon using AI to innovate on sustainability goals?