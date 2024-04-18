Why JPMorgan, Deloitte, Meta & More Support Record SAF Deal

The drive to decarbonise flights has accelerated, with the Sustainable Aviation Buyers Alliance (SABA) announcing the largest ever collection of deals to purchase high-integrity SAF certificates (SAFc).

Twenty major organisations have committed to buy SAF certificates for nearly 50 million gallons of high-integrity SAF, channelling close to US$200mn of investment into the SAF market.

Over the next five years, companies including AstraZeneca, Autodesk, Bain & Company, BCG, Deloitte, JPMorgan Chase, Live Nation, McKinsey & Company, Meta, Morgan Stanley, Netflix, Novo Nordisk, Samsung Biologics, Watershed and Workday, alongside SABA founding organisation RMI, have committed to channel close to $200mn into purchasing SAFc.

A very big deal

The investment equates to about 50 million gallons of high integrity SAF or 500,000 tons of abated CO2e – equivalent to the emissions of 3,000 fully loaded passenger flights from New York to London.

The deals involve almost 20 corporate aviation customers, four fuel providers and three airlines.