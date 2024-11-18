Arsenal F.C. Scores Big with Football's First SBTi Approval
In a landmark move for professional football, Arsenal Football Club has become the first and only club globally to have its net zero target approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
Arsenal is aiming to achieve net zero emissions by 2040, aligning the club with some of the most ambitious companies in the world and setting a new benchmark for sustainability in top-level football.
Arsenal lead pack in net zero commitments
Arsenal's journey towards sustainability began four years ago when it became the very first Premier League team to sign up to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework.
Since then, the Gunners have been steadily implementing measures to reduce environmental impact, culminating in this announcement that breaks new ground in the sport.
Richard Garlick, Managing Director of Arsenal, explains: "We are in a privileged position where the actions we take inspire change on a global scale, and our goal is to drive sustainability together with our people, our supporters and all our communities around the world."
What are the details of Arsenal's commitments?
The club's net zero action plan is comprehensive, targeting reductions across all scopes of emissions. By 2030, Arsenal aims to slash its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 42% compared to 2021 levels, while also reducing the intensity of Scope 3 emissions by 52%.
These targets ramp up significantly by 2040, with planned reductions of 90% for Scope 1 and 2 emissions, as well as 97% reduction in Scope 3 emission intensity. This point is particularly impressive, as most companies struggle a great deal with Scope 3 reductions.
Hannah Mansour, Director of ESG at Arsenal, says: "We're proud that our net zero target has today been approved by the SBTi, which is part of our commitment to being thorough and transparent in reducing our footprint.
"We continue to take actions that deliver against this target, focused on reducing emissions across our value chain," she continues.
How to make a football club sustainable
To achieve these ambitious goals, Arsenal is putting focus on a few key areas:
- Energy Decarbonisation: The club plans to optimise energy consumption across all its facilities, including the Emirates Stadium and the Sobha Realty Training Centre, while maintaining its commitment to 100% renewable electricity.
- Travel and Transport: Efforts will be made to reduce emissions from club travel, employee commuting and product delivery.
- Waste Management: The club is aiming to minimise waste and improve recycling, including matchday waste and water use.
- Supply Chain Collaboration: Arsenal plans to work with suppliers and partners to set decarbonisation goals and reduce emissions from purchased goods and services, like replica shirts.
What impact does a football club have on the environment?
Arsenal's initiative comes at a time when the football industry is increasingly under scrutiny for its environmental impact.
The sport's global popularity and the frequent travel associated with international competitions contribute significantly to carbon emissions. According to a study by the BBC, the carbon footprint of a Premier League team can be equivalent to that of more than 3,000 average UK households.
Are other clubs focusing on sustainability?
As well as Arsenal, other clubs and organisations within football are also taking steps towards sustainability. For instance, Forest Green Rovers, a lower-league English club, has gained recognition as the world's first carbon-neutral football club.
Further up the divisions, sustainability has become a real watchword for clubs. All 20 top flight teams are now required to publish sustainability strategies, including "robust" policies and targets.
Liverpool is another club to have taken on the challenge with some gusto. Liverpool's efforts in waste reduction, emissions reduction and social work have been recognised this year, with Director of Impact Rishi Jain collecting Sustainability Magazine's ESG Programme award among other honours.
Meanwhile, FIFA has pledged to make the 2026 World Cup carbon neutral, though such claims have faced quite a lot of criticism and doubt from environmental groups.
The opportunities in clubs going green
The financial implications of such sustainability measures are significant. While initial investments in green technologies and practices can be substantial, they often lead to long-term cost savings.
For instance, Arsenal's switch to LED lighting at the Emirates Stadium is expected to reduce energy consumption by 30%. Moreover, green initiatives can open up new revenue streams through partnerships with eco-conscious brands that wouldn't otherwise associate with the clubs.
Just look at Arsenal's collaboration with Octopus Energy - the UK-based energy provider supplies the club with 100% renewable electricity and is a prime example of how sustainability can align with commercial interests.
Getting the recognition of the sustainability sector
The significance of Arsenal's achievement has not gone unnoticed in the sustainability world. Adam Elman, Head of Sustainability EMEA at Google, said: "Huge congratulations to Arsenal F.C. and Hannah Mansour for getting their net zero target approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. In doing so, they become the only football club in the world to have an approved SBTI target!"
As the football industry grapples with its environmental responsibilities, Arsenal's bold commitment sets a new benchmark. On this, Hannah says: "The full extent of the actions we're taking for our environment go beyond the scope of our SBTi-approved net zero target.
"We will also continue to partner for our goals with our commercial and local partners to help our communities adapt to the effects of climate change. This includes encouraging supporters to make sustainable choices and promote more sustainable travel options, and using our platform to educate, lift voices and inspire action in our local and global communities."
