Arsenal F.C. Scores Big with Football's First SBTi Approval

In a landmark move for professional football, Arsenal Football Club has become the first and only club globally to have its net zero target approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Arsenal is aiming to achieve net zero emissions by 2040, aligning the club with some of the most ambitious companies in the world and setting a new benchmark for sustainability in top-level football.

Arsenal lead pack in net zero commitments

Arsenal's journey towards sustainability began four years ago when it became the very first Premier League team to sign up to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework.

Since then, the Gunners have been steadily implementing measures to reduce environmental impact, culminating in this announcement that breaks new ground in the sport.

Richard Garlick, Managing Director of Arsenal, explains: "We are in a privileged position where the actions we take inspire change on a global scale, and our goal is to drive sustainability together with our people, our supporters and all our communities around the world."