Galatasaray, Liverpool & Porto on Sustainability in Football

The clubs and the ECA were pleased with the events – and determined to play their part in cutting global carbon emissions.

Charlie Marshall, ECA CEO, said: "At COP29, ECA acknowledges our responsibility to play an active role in combating the climate crisis.

“We've recently published our first Sustainability Strategy and committed to reducing our carbon emissions by 30% per member by 2030.

“ECA’s real impact lies in our ability to support our members in implementing strategies to reduce their carbon footprints.”

He added: “This is why we are here today: to launch the Football Clubs Alliance for Climate.

“Through this alliance and our collaboration with the UNFCCC’s Sports for Climate Action initiative, we are committed to supporting our clubs every step of the way in their climate action journey.”

Niclas Carlnén, ECA Board Member from Malmö FF and Lead of the ECA Sustainability Working Group, said: “As we launch the Football Clubs Alliance for Climate, we are committing to the UNFCCC Sports for Climate Action Framework with the aim of inspiring football clubs across Europe and worldwide to take meaningful climate action.“

Asif Asgarov, ECA Board Member from Qarabağ FK, added: “Today, the clubs gathered are acting as role models for the rest of the football world as we make a stand and take important collective action which seeks to encourage other clubs to join our collective fight against climate change.”

ECA said: “As we look ahead, ECA remains committed to leveraging football's unique influence to drive meaningful change for a sustainable future.”

