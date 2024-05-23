How Mastercard is Kicking Off Sustainability in Football

“As the football community, we have the potential to drive change like nothing else,” says Katie Cross, Founder of Pledgeball.

“We all want clean air, stable food systems, green spaces and conditions that allow us to enjoy the game that we love, and making our voices heard through our words and actions can drive the rapid transition we need.

“This campaign and the fantastic collaboration with Mastercard has given us the opportunity to really illustrate this collective drive and potential power that football and its community has.”

Meet Pledgeball

Pledgeball is a research-backed charity that engages fans and the sports community on environmental sustainability and climate change.

Working with stakeholders across the community, from clubs, county FAs and leagues to the Football Supporters' Association, Lawn Tennis Association and International Biathlon Union, Pledgeball effectively mobilises fans and players to make pro-environmental choices, resulting in a reduction in emissions on game day and beyond.