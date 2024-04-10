Lessons from ABB’s Sustainability Leaders Virtual Summit

It is widely agreed that collaboration, communication and shared expertise is one of the easiest ways that companies, governments and organisations can advance achievements in sustainability and work to reduce the impact of climate change.

Events like Sustainability LIVE are extremely beneficial for leaders looking to advance their sustainability journey, and Industry IoT provides a global executive community covering the latest trends, challenges and opportunities. The company, alongside ABB, hosted the Sustainability Leaders Virtual Summit uniting leaders from companies including GSK, World Trade Organisation, ERM and Dow in the completely live virtual event.

Two keynotes and two panels, introduced by Industry IoT CEO Dan Phillips, share expert insight on topics including balancing economic growth with environmental stewardship, renewable energy, circular economy and sustainability in the supply chain.

Building a Greener Future: Innovations in Sustainable Manufacturing

The opening keynote was delivered by Tomás Zaborowski, Global Head of Sustainability Excellence at German life science company Bayer Crop Science. A global leader in healthcare, Bayer is headquartered in Germany and has 35,000 employees worldwide.