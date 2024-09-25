Capgemini: Geopolitics Impacts Sustainability Innovation

“The best way to build trust and credibility with consumers is by demonstrating tangible outcomes and planning for a future with sustainability at its heart,” Cyril says.

Geopolitics and its impact on sustainability

US-China relations, wars in Ukraine and the Middle East and the European energy crisis are all posing risk to business operations and supply chains.

The 2024 report shows that 64% of executives surveyed agree current geopolitics is an increasing consideration in sustainability investments.

Capgemini says US executives may be worried about the availability of governmental funding for climate and green-tech initiatives.

Nearly three-quarters of executives from the USA surveyed reported their organisation received funding from the US federal government to invest in sustainability initiatives such as the Inflation Reduction Act or the CHIPS Act.

However, Capgemini says that geopolitics is not always a threat to sustainability as it can serve as an accelerator to investments in some situations.

Russia’s war in Ukraine forced countries to revise energy policies and Germany’s government created a new target to get all energy in the country from renewable sources by 2035.

Regulation as a sustainability driver

Rory says: “While business leaders report that regulatory pressure is a key driver for their green initiatives, we believe that sustainability is a strategic imperative that can drive innovation and growth.”

Three quarters of executives surveyed by Capgemini agreed sustainability regulation is necessary to achieve global climate goals.

More than 60% agreed that “without regulation, my organisation would not have launched many environmental sustainability initiatives”.