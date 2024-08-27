Capgemini: Mastering Data for Sustainability Progress

Data is vital to sustainability, providing insight on where changes can make the biggest improvements.

Generative AI has the potential to streamline this process and could cut years of effort away from net zero goals.

Capgemini has released a report on data-powered enterprises with a focus on the use of generative AI.

The report, titled Data-Powered Enterprises: The Path to Data Mastery, highlights a surge in organisations unlocking huge value from data and executives are changing the way they use it to become more sustainable.

Dr James Robey, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Environmental Sustainability at Capgemini, says: “Capgemini continues to prioritise sustainability, ensuring it remains at the core of our business strategies and operations.