Cargill: How 3 New Ingredients are ‘Sustainable & Delicious’

Cargill, the food and beverage manufacturer, based in Minnesota, US, is unveiling three sustainable innovations at Food Ingredients Europe 2024.

They include a sugar reduction solution, a confectionary alternative to chocolate and plant-based solutions.

A Cargill spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to be showcasing our partnership with Voyage Foods at FiE.

“Together, we’re offering delicious alternative solutions to cocoa, hazelnut and peanut-based products for bakery, chocolate confectionery, ice cream and cereals. Experience a new era of indulgence with our sustainable solutions.”