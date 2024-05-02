Article
Top 100 Women 2024: Pilar Cruz, Cargill - No. 9

By Georgia Wilson
May 02, 2024
Pilar Cruz, Chief Sustainability Officer, Cargill
Sustainability Magazine’s Top 100 Women in Sustainability honours Cargill’s Pilar Cruz at Number 9 for 2024

Paving the way for future generations, these women in sustainability are leading the charge when it comes to investment, innovation, and capitalising on strategic opportunities within the movement as well as their efforts to support not only other women in the industry but other underrepresented groups too. 

Cargill
  • Industry - Food & Beverage Manufacturing
  • Revenue - US$177bn
  • Employees - 160,000
  • HQ Location - Wayzata, Minnesota, United States
  • CEO - Brian Sikes

Pilar Cruz

For the past 20 years, Pilar Cruz has been a leader at the food and beverage manufacturing company – Cargill. Currently the company’s Chief Sustainability Officer, Cruz harnesses her two decades of business and operations experience in the business to bring a global and diverse perspective to the executive team.

As CSO she leads the company’s efforts to drive transformational change by delivering sustainable supply chains for its global customers.

As part of my role as CSO, we have developed and launched a clear strategy in three priority areas: climate, land and water and people. These priorities define our path to advancing sustainable supply chains and driving positive impacts in the communities where we work Pilar Cruz, Chief Sustainability Officer, Cargill (Cargill)

