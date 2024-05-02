Top 100 Women 2024: Pilar Cruz, Cargill - No. 9
- Industry - Food & Beverage Manufacturing
- Revenue - US$177bn
- Employees - 160,000
- HQ Location - Wayzata, Minnesota, United States
- CEO - Brian Sikes
Pilar Cruz
For the past 20 years, Pilar Cruz has been a leader at the food and beverage manufacturing company – Cargill. Currently the company’s Chief Sustainability Officer, Cruz harnesses her two decades of business and operations experience in the business to bring a global and diverse perspective to the executive team.
As CSO she leads the company’s efforts to drive transformational change by delivering sustainable supply chains for its global customers.
As part of my role as CSO, we have developed and launched a clear strategy in three priority areas: climate, land and water and people. These priorities define our path to advancing sustainable supply chains and driving positive impacts in the communities where we work Pilar Cruz, Chief Sustainability Officer, Cargill (Cargill)
