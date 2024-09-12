DHL Logistics Trend Radar Highlights Sustainability and AI
The seventh edition of the DHL Logistics Trend Radar highlights transformative forces shaping the sector, with sustainability taking centre stage alongside artificial intelligence (AI).
Since its beginnings in 2012, the biannual DHL Logistics Trend Radar has established itself as a benchmark for strategy, innovation, and education across businesses of all sizes.
Katja Busch, CCO and Head of Customer Solutions & Innovation at DHL, explains: "The DHL Logistics Trend Radar is an invaluable strategic resource for our customers and logistics community.
“It empowers our customers and us to stay competitive in a demanding landscape."
The report, which synthesises insights from thousands of engagements with stakeholders, internal experts, R&D partners, start-ups and customers, identifies 40 trends, with 17 categorised as social and business, and 23 as technological.
Sustainability: A core focus for logistics
Sustainability features prominently in the report, reflecting the industry's growing commitment to environmental responsibility.
The sustainability trend cluster in the radar spotlights two key areas: renewable energy infrastructure and sustainable fuels.
These trends are pivotal for reducing carbon emissions and improving logistics efficiency throughout the supply chain.
The report says: "With an increasing number of end customers expecting brands to demonstrate responsible environmental policies, the solutions available to them have never been so abundant."
Electric vehicles in logistics
Electric vehicles (EVs) have secured a prominent position on the trend radar, driven by anticipated improvements in charging infrastructure and battery capacity.
The forecast for EV growth is described as "staggering" in the report, with projections indicating an increase from less than 45 million EVs in 2023 to 250 million in 2030, and a further surge to 525 million by 2035.
This exponential growth shows the industry's commitment to sustainable transportation solutions.
As companies strive to reduce their carbon footprint, the adoption of EVs in logistics fleets is set to play a crucial role in achieving sustainability goals throughout supply chains.
Renewable energy and sustainable fuels
EVs provide a route to zero emissions transport, but this isn’t possible without renewable power.
The focus on renewable energy infrastructure and sustainable fuels in the DHL Logistics Trend Radar shows the industry recognises the need for cleaner energy sources.
These trends are essential for logistics companies aiming to decarbonise their operations and meet increasingly stringent environmental regulations.
Klaus Dohrmann, VP and Head of Innovation and Trend Research at DHL Customer Solutions & Innovation, comments on the industry's trajectory: "The speed of transformation in logistics is still accelerating.
“The focus on sustainable, resilient supply chains will remain at the forefront of our customers' strategic priorities."
AI's role in enhancing sustainability efforts
While sustainability takes centre stage, the report also explores how AI can complement and enhance sustainability initiatives in logistics.
Advanced analytics, for example, can optimise route planning, reducing fuel consumption and emissions.
Computer vision technology can improve warehouse efficiency, leading to more sustainable use of resources.
Emily Pitcher, Co-Author and DHL's Senior Manager of Innovation, says: "Consumer behaviour has changed so much, especially with Generation Alpha who have new demands and changed how everything works."
This shift in consumer expectations is driving logistics companies to innovate not only in terms of efficiency but also in sustainability.
As the logistics industry continues to evolve, sustainability is no longer just a buzzword but a fundamental driver of innovation and competitiveness.
