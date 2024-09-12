DHL Logistics Trend Radar Highlights Sustainability and AI

“It empowers our customers and us to stay competitive in a demanding landscape."

The report, which synthesises insights from thousands of engagements with stakeholders, internal experts, R&D partners, start-ups and customers, identifies 40 trends, with 17 categorised as social and business, and 23 as technological.

Sustainability: A core focus for logistics

Sustainability features prominently in the report, reflecting the industry's growing commitment to environmental responsibility.

The sustainability trend cluster in the radar spotlights two key areas: renewable energy infrastructure and sustainable fuels.

These trends are pivotal for reducing carbon emissions and improving logistics efficiency throughout the supply chain.