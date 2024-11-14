Dipli, Orange & the Smartphone Refurbishment Revolution

The growing need for sustainable solutions

With more than eight billion mobile phones currently in circulation globally—outnumbering the human population—Reynold highlights the urgent need for effective solutions to manage electronic waste.

"These eight billion devices are going to be renewed," he explains, emphasising that this renewal presents a critical moment for intervention.



"If you miss this momentum, then basically the old phone is going to stay in the drawer forever."

This is a big problem for the mobile industry. The precious minerals used in phones (like lithium or cobalt) are scarce, so they need to be conserved properly. Moreover, customers are missing out on a pretty sizeable pay check if they upgrade without trading their old models in.

But as far as Dipli is concerned, this phenomenon presents a significant opportunity for growth within the market. Its role is to simplify the lifecycle of electronic devices by creating a seamless supply chain that connects consumers looking to trade in their old phones with those seeking refurbished devices.

By partnering with major telecommunications companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), such as Orange, Dipli aims to enhance the second-hand experience for end users.