What is Apple Doing for Atlantic Forest Sustainability?

Counting their chickens – and cash

Another Restore Fund project is under way at Forestal Apepu in the San Pedro district of Paraguay.

Forestal Apepu is developing fast-growing eucalyptus forests for high-quality timber production on lands that were deforested decades ago, while protecting the remaining natural forest and planting native species through experimental trials.

By focusing on high-quality timber managed on longer growing cycles, Forestal Apepu allows for more carbon removal and longer-term storage on its forestland.

After multiple meetings with Forestal Apepu’s social liaison officer Gladys Nuñez, the women of the community came together to develop an income stream from raising chickens.

After Forestal Apepu added 21 chickens to her coop in 2023, Graciela Gimenez now has 51 chickens that produce eggs and meat for the family to eat and also to sell.

Nuñez said: “All of those people from the communities that are working at Apepu, including myself, are learning every day about forest management, like the health and safety of pesticides or the better use of natural resources. This learning as a community is going to help the environment.”

Beyond its community projects, Forestal Apepu is also looking for ways to monitor the wellbeing of the land in its forested areas.

A bioacoustic monitoring experiment has been recording the sounds of the forest, helping a partner team of biologists detect the levels of biodiversity throughout the forest using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

******

******

******