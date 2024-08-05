Walmart: How New In-Store Tech is Cutting Food Waste
Walmart has taken food and packaging recycling into the heart of its US stores with a tech-driven partnership that simplifies sustainability.
The partnership with organic materials recycler Denali sees its technology located at the back of 1,400 stores, helping staff to more easily separate unsold food from its packaging.
Walmart CSO Kathleen McLaughlin said: “It’s a great example of how innovation can help make the more sustainable action the default action for our associates.”
The shock of positive results
The programme, called Zero Depack, has been explained in a blog post written by RJ Zanes, VP, Facility Services, Walmart US.
He says: “Located in the back of the store, we’re rolling out new technology and simplified processes to aid associates in more efficiently depackaging food waste.
“Called Zero Depack, the new programme removes expired food, which is destined for the waste stream, from its packaging.
“When separating expired or unsalable food from its packaging is made easier, it's shocking what follows: cleaner waste streams, happier associates and a host of potential sustainability opportunities.”
He adds: “Every Walmart facility has a part to play in operating more sustainably by making meaningful choices that increase efficiencies, reduce costs and improve the experiences for our associates and customers.
“For our customers, sustainability comes to life through the services and products we offer, while our associates experience it through our improved ways of working.”
A history of waste
According to ReFED, the US generated about 77.6 million tons of food waste in 2022.
RJ says: “Rather than wasting food, Walmart seeks to minimise what we waste, then recycle and donate what we can.
“In order to recycle unsalable packaged foods, the food must first be depackaged. In the past, this was a time-consuming process, requiring associates to manually remove perishable food products — including produce and meats — from their packaging.”
He says Denali’s experience and expertise makes it the “ideal choice” to help launch the programme in Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs from July 2024.
RJ adds: “At each of these locations, the associates’ role in sustainability has become more efficient: They just toss the item in the receptacle and Denali’s technology separates the food from its packaging material with impressive accuracy.
“The company says the new machines can separate as much as 97% of all trash from organic food waste.
“This means our associates will spend less time supporting the recycling process and more time doing what they’re best at – helping our customers and members.”
What happens next?
Denali’s depackaging process also supports Walmart’s long-term sustainability objectives.
RJ says: “When food waste is picked up from participating Walmart stores or Sam’s Clubs by Denali, it begins its journey to a potential new life, including converting unsalable items into useful biosolids for multiple farming applications.
“For example, anything from a big compost pile to food for livestock. While the precise output will depend on the nature of the original material, our collaboration with Denali will help keep this waste out of landfills.”
He says that, during a recent trip to an organic waste recycling facility, Walmart operators saw a Denali truck that was carrying 11 tons of organic waste from 18 Walmart stores.
He adds: “Much of that organic waste has the potential to become something more valuable, including a nutrient-rich product for farmers.
“Ultimately, depackaging food waste using Denali’s technology and processes across our stores and clubs is good for everyone: our associates, our communities, and the planet. Talk about a win/win/win.”
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
******
- Sustainability LIVE Q+A: Deb Caldow, Dave Lutkenhaus, DiageoNet Zero
- Collaboration is Key for Supply Chain SustainabilitySupply Chain Sustainability
- Goodwill & Walmart: Circularity and Traceability in TextilesSustainability
- Q+A: Why Consumer Electronics has a Sustainability ProblemSustainability