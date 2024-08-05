Walmart: How New In-Store Tech is Cutting Food Waste

The shock of positive results

The programme, called Zero Depack, has been explained in a blog post written by RJ Zanes, VP, Facility Services, Walmart US.

He says: “Located in the back of the store, we’re rolling out new technology and simplified processes to aid associates in more efficiently depackaging food waste.

“Called Zero Depack, the new programme removes expired food, which is destined for the waste stream, from its packaging.

“When separating expired or unsalable food from its packaging is made easier, it's shocking what follows: cleaner waste streams, happier associates and a host of potential sustainability opportunities.”

He adds: “Every Walmart facility has a part to play in operating more sustainably by making meaningful choices that increase efficiencies, reduce costs and improve the experiences for our associates and customers.

“For our customers, sustainability comes to life through the services and products we offer, while our associates experience it through our improved ways of working.”