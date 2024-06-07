How Can 175-year-old Luxury Retailer Harrods Hit Net Zero?

Luxury retailer Harrods has published its first ESG Report, which sets out how a company with a 175-year history can navigate a pathway to net zero.

The business, owned by the Qatari Investment Authority, has 11 million visitors per year to its Knightsbridge store, more than 5,000 employees and 300 departments.

The report talks about Harrods’ long history and its Victorian-era department store, adding a warning about the environment: “For Harrods to continue operating for another 175 years, we need to play our part.”

Managing Director Michael Ward says: “While Harrods has witnessed unprecedented change over the first 175 years of its history, we are facing an even more rapidly changing future.

“We recognise that it is only by putting the sustainability of our business, our supply chain and the planet at the forefront of our business that we can ensure the continuing high standards we have always stood for and that our customers have always expected.”

The report tells how the ESG strategy has three pillars – business, products and people.