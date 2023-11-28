Halving carbon emission goals by 2030

Another significant milestone reached this year, Primark’s target of halving carbon emissions across its value chain by 2030 was assessed and validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Given the majority of carbon emissions hail from the company’s supply chain, Primark has been focusing on supporting and encouraging suppliers in the switch to renewable energy sources – with steps taken in the last year to scale up its energy efficiency programmes across 57 factories in Bangladesh, China and Cambodia.

This is further strengthened with the appointment of regional carbon leads to support suppliers and factories locally.

Within its own operations, Primark has doubled down on reducing energy usage across its 408 stores globally, with nearly three-quarters (70%) of its 408 global stores now powered by renewable or low-carbon electricity and 141 having made the switch to energy-efficient lighting.

Read the full report here.

Primark – a history of value retail

Founded in Dublin, Ireland, in 1969 as a single shop under the Penneys brand with a vision to bring affordable fashion to consumers, Primark has rolled out this value ethos internationally in the five decades since, growing to 16 countries across Europe and the US, including Portugal, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, France, Italy, and the United States.

​​While the UK continues to be the retailer’s largest market with more than 190 stores, Primark has its sights set on continued expansion in the US – a market it entered in 2015. Currently home to 21 stores, plans are in place to have 60 stores in the country by the end of 2026.

While Primark’s sustainability strategy was unveiled in 2021, the company’s commitment to ethics stretches back to 2006, when they joined the Ethical Trading Initiative (ETi), a leading alliance of companies, trade unions, and NGOs that promote respect for workers’ rights around the globe.

