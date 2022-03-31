Top 10: Most Sustainable Global Brands

10. Patagonia

Not only does Patagonia use sustainable materials in its outerwear, but it also gives customers the option to repair their clothing, so people don’t have to buy new ones. It introduces the ways retailers can make the circular economy work in the industry.

Since Patagonia’s products are so durable, the company itself encourages customers to recycle old Patagonia gear and purchase items second hand. The American retailer company closely monitors its supply chain to make sure that it is safe for the environment, workers and consumers while following fair-trade practices.

