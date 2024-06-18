How Will Cathay & SIA’s Partnership Help Sustainable Flight?

Cathay and Singapore Airlines (SIA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will see them work together on sustainability projects.

The agreement was signed by Cathay Group CEO Ronald Lam and Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong in Dubai, at the 80th International Air Transport Association (IATA) AGM and World Air Transport Summit.

It commits the two airlines to collaborate on and advocate for the development and use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to a joint press release, the agreement “underscores both carriers’ commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and affirms their aspiration to help drive sustainability changes in the airline industry”.

It focuses on two areas.

