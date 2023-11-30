Article
ESG

IBM and Deloitte driving sustainability with data insights

By Kate Birch
November 30, 2023
IBM and Deloitte's collaboration will help clients accelerate emissions reductions strategies and embed sustainability programmes into their organisations
IBM’s Christina Shim and Deloitte’s Marcus Goetz discuss their collaboration aimed at improving clients’ sustainability strategies and reducing emissions

There is good news for companies that are struggling to take strategic action based on data-driven insights when it comes to sustainability. Two giants of technology and strategy, IBM and Deloitte, have joined forces to combine two of their powerful tools – IBM Envizi ESG Suite and Deloitte’s GreenLight Solution.

The move should help clients accelerate emissions reductions strategies and embed sustainability programmes into their organisations. Deloitte and IBM say they can help these organisations accelerate their sustainable transformation.

“The climate crisis requires urgent action, yet organisations are struggling to get data-driven insights that would enable them to think more strategically and make the right decisions,” says Marcus Goetz, partner and global sustainability and climate technology marketplace leader, Deloitte. 

“Through integration of IBM’s Envizi with Deloitte’s GreenLight Solution, organisations can leverage their existing investments in IBM solutions to rapidly access the data needed, enhance insights and better understand their options for accelerated action toward their climate and sustainability goals.”

Those unfamiliar with the IBM and Deloitte offerings mentioned should take note.

GreenLight Solution can provide analysis on global credits, incentives and prioritised abatement strategies, as well as tools for planning, managing and optimising net-zero goals and roadmaps.

Envizi helps companies handle ESG data into a single system of record, calculate greenhouse gas emissions, support reporting, and provide data-driven insights for decarbonisation projects.

IBM and Deloitte – delivering together for 25 years

“IBM is committed to helping our customers around the world accelerate their journey in optimising their business operations and achieving emissions commitments,” says Christina Shim, global head of product management/strategy, sustainability software, IBM.

“That’s why we have added natural language processing into our sustainability offerings – to improve and help accelerate decision-making when it comes to activities that can affect the future of the planet, especially for Scope 3 emissions.”

Shim adds that the collaboration with Deloitte is an extension of their existing relationship – one that has been delivering results for clients for almost 25 years.

The Deloitte and IBM alliance has been consistently recognised for innovative solutions that help clients craft a culture suited to today’s corporate climate.

Both companies’ credentials are well documented. IBM helps clients in 175 countries with its global hybrid cloud and AI solutions, plus consulting knowledge and expertise. Deloitte provides essential advice and professional services to almost 90% of the Fortune Global 500, operating in more than 150 countries.

