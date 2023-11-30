There is good news for companies that are struggling to take strategic action based on data-driven insights when it comes to sustainability. Two giants of technology and strategy, IBM and Deloitte, have joined forces to combine two of their powerful tools – IBM Envizi ESG Suite and Deloitte’s GreenLight Solution.

The move should help clients accelerate emissions reductions strategies and embed sustainability programmes into their organisations. Deloitte and IBM say they can help these organisations accelerate their sustainable transformation.

“The climate crisis requires urgent action, yet organisations are struggling to get data-driven insights that would enable them to think more strategically and make the right decisions,” says Marcus Goetz, partner and global sustainability and climate technology marketplace leader, Deloitte.

“Through integration of IBM’s Envizi with Deloitte’s GreenLight Solution, organisations can leverage their existing investments in IBM solutions to rapidly access the data needed, enhance insights and better understand their options for accelerated action toward their climate and sustainability goals.”

Those unfamiliar with the IBM and Deloitte offerings mentioned should take note.

GreenLight Solution can provide analysis on global credits, incentives and prioritised abatement strategies, as well as tools for planning, managing and optimising net-zero goals and roadmaps.

Envizi helps companies handle ESG data into a single system of record, calculate greenhouse gas emissions, support reporting, and provide data-driven insights for decarbonisation projects.