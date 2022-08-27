Why retailers must close the door on unsustainable practices

The demand of consumers is a driving force for new products landing on shelves, which in turn plays a part in its disposal. In the textile industry, the rate of production has doubled since 2000 - not only a result of people buying more products, but also throwing them away much sooner.

If the trajectory of the ‘fast furniture’ trend is accelerating towards the same detrimental environmental consequences associated with the fashion industry (which the Ellen MacArthur Foundation expects will account for 26% of the world’s carbon emissions by 2050), retailers need to show more accountability for their contribution in order to curb this trend.

The environmental impact of the fast fashion industry

The UK is the second-largest furniture market in Europe after Germany, disposing of roughly 1.6m tonnes of furniture/bulky waste every year. The vast majority of this is thrown into landfill sites or burnt in an incinerator.

From a retailer's point of view, one of the biggest challenges is controlling the flow of returns—which makes planning storage a more difficult task. Utilising planning and prediction tools to better understand customers will result in a product more suited to their needs and will ultimately help reduce pressures throughout the supply chain funnel.