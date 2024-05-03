Top 100 Women 2024: Paulette Frank, J&J - No. 10
Paving the way for future generations, these women in sustainability are leading the charge when it comes to investment, innovation, and capitalising on strategic opportunities within the movement as well as their efforts to support not only other women in the industry but other underrepresented groups too.
- Industry - Hospital & Healthcare
- Revenue - US$80bn
- Employees - 150,000
- HQ Location - New Brunswick, New Jersey, United States
- CEO - Joaquin Duato
Paulette Frank
Paulette Frank is the Chief Sustainability Officer at Johnson & Johnson (J&J).
Dedicating 27 years to the sustainability efforts at J&J, Frank specialises in environment, health, and safety (EHS), diverse talent management, women in STEM, and sustainability. In her current role, she leads the environmental sustainability for J&J, defining the strategic direction to accelerate and amplify positive environmental impacts.
As the world’s largest healthcare company, we have an opportunity to have a positive impact on the people we serve Paulette Frank, Chief Sustainaiblity Officer, Johnson & Johnson (Sustainability Magazine)
Congratulations to all those who have been recognised in our Top 100 Women in Sustainability list. All truly deserve their place in recognition of the amazing work they are doing to not only drive the industry forward but to pave the way for future generations.
To find out who else is featured in this year’s Top 100 Women in Sustainability, click here.
More to come in 2024…
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting four events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai
- Sustainability LIVE New York
- Sustainability LIVE London
- The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards
To find out more about these events and awards, click here.
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand