How Mars is Socialising its Sustainability Commitments

A charge often levelled at large organisations is that communication of their sustainability credentials and actions is unclear, or even misleading.

According to a survey of consumers across 16 countries conducted late 2023, the general public is frustrated with confusing information and claims. Carried out by BEUC and ICRT, the survey showed 48% prefer buying products clearly labelled as sustainable, but more than a third (34%) had noticed greenwashing in the previous 12 months.

That’s one reason why Mars, Inc – the snacking, food, and pet care giant – is committed to what it calls ‘socialising its commitments’, to encourage education and shared action for consumers and its 140,000 employees.

With annual sales of more than US$47 billion, the family-owned business states its Purpose as ‘the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today’. Which is all well and good, but how is that being achieved, and what part does socialising commitments play?

Romi Mackiewicz is Global Director of Brand & Purpose at Mars, Inc and her role is broadly centred around clarifying and showcasing the action Mars takes towards that stated Purpose.

“We believe in action over ads so this involves working alongside our SMEs to develop creative campaigns which amplify the actions Mars is taking to bring our Purpose to life internally and externally,” Mackiewicz tells Sustainability magazine.

“While consumers share our urgency in tackling climate change, it’s not always clear to them what companies and brands are doing in this space to deliver real change.

“In December, we launched a first-of-its-kind digital and out-of-home campaign for the company. Titled ‘Healthy Planet Productions’, the campaign ‘reuses’ fan-favourite Mars ads giving them a second life with new messages of hope and progress around climate action – in essence, harnessing the power of iconic brands to inspire and drive consumer awareness.”