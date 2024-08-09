PepsiCo Sparks Innovation in Regenerative Agriculture

Around the world, PepsiCo products are consumed more than one billion times per day.

From the sugar in a bottle of Pepsi to the chickpeas in a packet of Crispy Bacon Wotsits, ingredients need to be grown and cared for by farmers.

Crop production for human food makes up 21% of global food production emissions, an industry that accounts for more than a quarter of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions alone.

PepsiCo Positive (pep+) is the company’s sustainability strategy, centred around the goal to reach net zero emissions by 2040.

“It's our vision to deliver a more sustainable, people-centric future, driving growth and value, for everyone,” says Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and CEO at PepsiCo.