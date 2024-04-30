Top 10: Sustainability Consultants

Sustainability is increasingly becoming a focus for companies around the world, with Accenture reporting that 98% of CEOs agree sustainability is their responsibility, but only 18% of companies are cutting emissions quickly enough to reach net zero by 2050.
We have explored some of the world’s largest consulting firms which are working to support their clients on those sustainability journeys and use their partnerships, resources and research to advance the energy transition, boost decarbonisation and hit the targets set out in the Paris Agreement, for the good of the planet.
10. PwC
Partner, Global Sustainability Leader, PwC United Kingdom: Will Jackson-Moore
Global Leader, Corporate Sustainability: Colm Kelly
Global consultancy PwC offers audit and insurance, consultancy and tax services through offices in 151 countries hosting more than 264,000 employees. In FY2023, PwC provided services to 87% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.
“We’re empowering our clients to confidently navigate the reporting landscape and deliver meaningful change they can prove,” says Lynne Baber, Sustainability Practice Leader, PwC UK.
“Our data-driven approach gives you the insight to make better decisions and manage risks. Leaders acting now will gain competitive advantage and be more fleet-of-foot with new opportunities, while showcasing their commitment to our people and planet.”
9. WSP
Global Director, Earth & Environment: André-Martin Bouchard
Canadian consulting firm WSP was founded in 1885 and now employs more than 66,500 people to create positive, long-lasting impact on the communities it serves through a culture of innovation, integrity and inclusion. The firm boasts sustainability at the heart of all its operations, for clients and the company itself.
“As one of the world’s largest environmental consulting firms, we will continue to play a pivotal role in achieving a sustainable, equitable and prosperous future for our employees, clients and communities, to keep improving our organisation, as well as the world we live in,” says Bouchard.
8. Environmental Resources Management
Global Leader of Sustainability and Risk: Sabine Hoefnagel
Solely focussed on sustainability, London-based ERM operationalises sustainability at pace and scale for the world’s leading companies. More than 8,000 employees work across 152 counties for over 3,000 clients, supported by over 50 years of environmental, health, safety, risk and social experience.
“At ERM, we are committed to setting ambitious sustainability goals for our business and ensuring that our climate action is in line with the latest science,” says Hoefnagel.
“By striving for best practice in emissions reduction throughout our own value chain, we are well-positioned to support our clients on their decarbonisation journeys as we work together to help deliver a net-zero economy.”
7. Bain & Company
Global Managing Partner of ESG: François Faelli
Alongside achieving 12 consecutive years carbon neutral and more recently achieving net-negative status by offsetting more than 100% of Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, Bain & Company has committed US$1.1bn to pro bono consulting teams by 2025. Founded in 1973, the company is headquartered in Boston, with consultants providing management advice from 64 offices in 39 countries.
"Sustainability has become an imperative for us all,” says Manny Maceda, Worldwide Managing Partner, Bain & Company CEO.
“Environmental challenges are growing while timelines for addressing them are contracting. For that reason, we will continue to embed sustainability into our overall firm strategy, our client communications and our procurement practices."
6. KPMG
Head of Global Environmental, Social & Governance at KPMG International: John McCalla-Leacy
Global ESG Governance Lead, KPMG International: Nadine-Lan Hönighaus
Founded in 1987, UK based audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG operates in 143 countries and territories, with more than 273,000 partners and employees around the world. The firm has been publishing the KPMG Survey of Corporate Responsibility Reporting, one of the most authoritative global views of corporate reporting on sustainability, every two years since 1993, examining thousands of companies worldwide to understand what companies are reporting, why and how – and where reporting is going next.
“Businesses have the opportunity to embed robust ESG and suitability governance by ensuring effective connectivity between functions - from finance to internal operations and supply chains - which can both help to enable compliance with reporting requirements and the identification of sustainable value creation opportunities through enhanced operational transparency and data-driven insights,” says McCalla-Leacy.
“As one client told us – ‘if we want to exist as a company in 10 or 20 years from now, we need to transform’.”
5. Boston Consulting Group
Global Leader of Climate and Sustainability: Hubertus Meinecke
Global consulting and management firm BCG was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Boston. The company offers sustainability consulting in a wide range of industries, believing that collaboration between the public, social and private sectors is crucial to driving the necessary change. The firm has a four-pronged approach to sustainability strategy for its clients:
- Defining sustainability vision, strategy and ambition
- Making the core business sustainable
- Driving new sustainable growth
- Enabling the sustainability transformation
BCG is proud that its work with its top 10 clients has delivered action plans to reduce global CO2e emissions by 1 gigaton – equivalent to the total emissions of Germany and the UK combined.
4. McKinsey
Global Leaders of Sustainability: Tomas Nauclér and Daniel Pacthod
McKinsey Sustainability supports diverse industries and clients in achieving complex yet attainable goals, quickly. The firm focuses on decarbonisation, green ventures and environmental investment to accelerate climate commitments. More than 3,500 McKinsey colleagues partnered on sustainability client engagements in 2022, 80% of global emissions reductions are represented by McKinsey clients and the firm has committed US$1bn to support clients tackling climate change by 2025.
“As a proudly global firm, we feel a deep responsibility to the societies where we work and live,” says Bob Sternfels, Global Managing Partner of McKinsey & Company.
“While geopolitical and climate challenges face governments, businesses and citizens alike, we remain resolute in our long-term aspiration to accelerate sustainable and inclusive growth.”
3. Deloitte
Global Sustainability & Climate Practice Leader: Jennifer Steinmann
With over 20 years of experience in sustainability consulting, UK-based consultancy Deloitte’s more than 20,000 consultants span 150 countries and territories. Having grown from an audit services firm founded 175 years ago to one of the world’s largest consultancies, Deloitte now tackles some of the most pivotal challenges of today whilst maintaining its core purpose of shared values. At the core of this is the Five Million Futures programme that aims to support five million people by 2025.
“We believe a better future is possible and getting there will depend on a profound and lasting change in attitude and behaviour,” says Steinmann.
“Deloitte is committed to helping clients move from sustainability and climate commitments to action. We will do so by working with organisations to create a transformation plan as well as helping drive collaboration across a broader ecosystem – of suppliers, clients and customers, policymakers and alliance partners across industries.”
2. Ernst & Young
Global Vice Chair - Sustainability: Amy Brachio
London-based global consultancy EY was founded in 1989 and is made up of nearly 400,000 consultants who help organisations throughout their sustainability journey across four key areas:
- Reframe strategy
- Govern and operate
- Accelerate transition
- Build trust
The firm provides global thought leadership in the form of research and reports that advise decision making in companies around the world, alongside working with global decision makers at the COPs and more directly with governments.
“Sustainable thinking is no longer a differentiator, it’s a necessity. When it comes to sustainability and climate change, we all need to commit to being a part of the solution,” believes Brachio.
1. Accenture
Global Resources Industry Practices Chair and Sustainability Services Lead: Stephanie Jamison
Accenture’s 743,000 consultants serve more than 9,000 clients over more than 120 countries, including more than three quarters of the Fortune Global 100 and Fortune Global 500. The firm focuses on developing its clients’ ‘carbon intelligence’ to control, improve and create value by embedding carbon data into decision-making across the core business. As a reporting leader, Accenture partners with global giants including the United Nations and the World Economic Forum to promote collaborative thinking and support global decarbonisation, as well as individual companies working towards net zero emissions.
“Businesses around the world understand more and more their potential to take meaningful action on sustainable development,” says Jamison.
“Advances in technology and data analytics over the past five years means we can now use multiple large data sets to measure private sector impacts on sustainable development goals far more accurately and consistently than ever before. This in turn allows leaders to manage those impacts sooner and with better outcomes, bringing a clarity that will help fulfil the private sector’s critical role in achieving those goals.”
