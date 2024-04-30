Top 10: Sustainability Consultants

Sustainability is increasingly becoming a focus for companies around the world, with Accenture reporting that 98% of CEOs agree sustainability is their responsibility, but only 18% of companies are cutting emissions quickly enough to reach net zero by 2050.

We have explored some of the world’s largest consulting firms which are working to support their clients on those sustainability journeys and use their partnerships, resources and research to advance the energy transition, boost decarbonisation and hit the targets set out in the Paris Agreement, for the good of the planet.