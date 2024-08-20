Meta: Helping RWE Develop Solar Farms in the Deep South
Software development giant Meta has signed long-term power purchase agreements with renewables firm RWE to generate clean electricity from two solar farms.
The solar farms in Louisiana, which have a combined capacity of 374 megawatts, will contribute to Meta’s net zero targets by supplying its operations with 100% renewable energy.
Meta is one of the largest corporate buyers of renewable energy.
Construction is under way at RWE’s 274 MWac County Run Solar in Illinois and 100 MWac Lafitte Solar in Louisiana – which is RWE’s first renewables project to be built in Louisiana.
Commissioning is planned for both sites in late 2025.
Rapidly scaling US renewables
RWE is the third largest renewable energy company in the US and the two PPAs strengthen RWE’s strategy to support the demand for clean energy with power from its U.S. renewables portfolio.
Andrew Flanagan, CEO of RWE Clean Energy, said: “RWE’s continued investment in the US renewables market is underpinned by new opportunities to partner with leading technology companies like Meta, which are driving demand for clean energy to support their operations.
“Today, we are able to meet this moment and generate impact with our rapidly scaling US renewables platform to drive decarbonisation across all industries, while fueling economic growth and job creation in those communities where we own and operate these facilities.”
RWE said the two contracts with Meta “underscore the company’s strategy to collaborate with leading technology companies on solutions to support the rising demand for clean energy”.
Cancelling out data centre energy use?
Meta is one of many big tech companies whose data centres and AI models are increasingly power hungry.
Urvi Parekh, Head of Renewable Energy at Meta, said the two PPAs will help.
“Partnering with renewable energy providers like RWE to bring new solar energy projects online is an important part of our approach to energy procurement.
“We are excited to scale our renewable energy contracts and this collaboration is an important demonstration of those efforts and our commitment to match 100% of the electricity use of our data centres and offices with renewable energy.”
Revitalising local communities
RWE’s commitment to produce clean energy comes alongside a determination to bring prosperity to the areas in which it operates.
It said the two PPAs would support local communities by fostering economic growth and job creation through the construction, ownership and operation of renewables from coast to coast.
Lafitte Solar signals RWE’s expansion into land-based renewables in Louisiana and is the company’s first utility-scale solar project to break ground in the state.
RWE said, during construction, the project will support US$3.2m in wages and benefits and US$14.8m in economic output in Ouachita Parish.
It added: “In addition, the project will generate about US$31m in tax revenues for the region over the lifetime of the project.
It is anticipated the project will create about 140 full-time jobs during peak construction.
County Run Solar
County Run Solar, located in Clark, Coles and Cumberland counties, is RWE’s second and largest utility-scale solar project under construction in Illinois, where the company owns and operates 605 megawatts (MW) of onshore wind capacity.
When fully operational, County Run Solar, along with the recently announced 150 MWac Casey Fork Solar, will bring RWE’s total installed capacity in Illinois to more than 1 GW, enough to power approximately 800,000 homes and businesses annually.
RWE said: “County Run Solar is anticipated to create approximately 400 jobs during peak construction and RWE has enlisted Blattner Energy, LLC, to build the project.
“It is projected to generate US$30m in property tax revenues for Clark, Cumberland and Coles counties once operational.
“The project will also provide approximately US$65,000 in financial support for local initiatives, including the Lowery Blue Collar Scholarship, local ambulance services and the 4-H chapter.”
