Meta: Helping RWE Develop Solar Farms in the Deep South

Software development giant Meta has signed long-term power purchase agreements with renewables firm RWE to generate clean electricity from two solar farms.

The solar farms in Louisiana, which have a combined capacity of 374 megawatts, will contribute to Meta’s net zero targets by supplying its operations with 100% renewable energy.

Meta is one of the largest corporate buyers of renewable energy.

Construction is under way at RWE’s 274 MWac County Run Solar in Illinois and 100 MWac Lafitte Solar in Louisiana – which is RWE’s first renewables project to be built in Louisiana.

Commissioning is planned for both sites in late 2025.