Moët & Chandon and Amcor: Making Champagne More Sustainable

Change, but not change

Amcor said a key element of the innovation is that Amcor Capsules “guarantees that its customers' bottling and packaging process, as well as its productivity, is unchanged”.

Moët & Chandon is the world’s biggest producer of Champagne, with production lines capable of handling more than 12,000 bottles per hour.

With more than 280 years of history, it manages the largest vineyard in Champagne, with nearly 1,300 hectares of vines.

Sibylle Scherer, President, CEO, Maison Moët, said: “At Moët et Chandon, we are proud to support and accelerate innovation within the Champagne sector.

“For over 10 years, we have been spearheading initiatives to reduce our environmental impact and cut carbon emissions.”

Sibylle added: “As such, our products are developed and analysed to improve their environmental performance.

“Our goal for 2024 is to take this even further and working with Amcor Capsules on the ESSENTIELLE foil reflects this commitment.

“At Moët et Chandon, we believe we can do great things if we work together. Our collaboration on the ESSENTIELLE project with Amcor Capsules – a leader in its sector and our partner for 15 years – is evidence of this belief.”