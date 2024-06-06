Moët & Chandon and Amcor: Making Champagne More Sustainable
The satisfying pop of a Champagne cork will soon come with a warm glow of sustainability – thanks to a partnership between Moët & Chandon and Amcor Capsules.
Amcor – which specialises in the design and manufacture of capsules, closures and eco-responsible foils for still wines, sparkling wines and spirits – is preparing to launch ESSENTIELLE, a plastic-free foil made of aluminium and paper, in October 2024.
The company is working with Moët & Chandon – which is owned by LMVH, on the development and launch of its plastic-free foil.
What is the difference?
The ESSENTIELLE foil is created using paper made in Europe, a material that has a lower carbon impact than other solutions made of plastic on the market.
Amcor said: “By replacing plastic with paper the carbon footprint of this product is 31% lower compared to standard polylaminate foils.”
It adds that the product contains approximately 60% aluminium, a recyclable material which remains unchanged, adding: “The recyclability of aluminium is attested by the TREE assessment tool by CITEO², when combined with glass recycling in France.
“Aluminium also retains the product’s aesthetic properties. It fits the bottle perfectly and can be customised according to market requirements.”
Change, but not change
Amcor said a key element of the innovation is that Amcor Capsules “guarantees that its customers' bottling and packaging process, as well as its productivity, is unchanged”.
Moët & Chandon is the world’s biggest producer of Champagne, with production lines capable of handling more than 12,000 bottles per hour.
With more than 280 years of history, it manages the largest vineyard in Champagne, with nearly 1,300 hectares of vines.
Sibylle Scherer, President, CEO, Maison Moët, said: “At Moët et Chandon, we are proud to support and accelerate innovation within the Champagne sector.
“For over 10 years, we have been spearheading initiatives to reduce our environmental impact and cut carbon emissions.”
Sibylle added: “As such, our products are developed and analysed to improve their environmental performance.
“Our goal for 2024 is to take this even further and working with Amcor Capsules on the ESSENTIELLE foil reflects this commitment.
“At Moët et Chandon, we believe we can do great things if we work together. Our collaboration on the ESSENTIELLE project with Amcor Capsules – a leader in its sector and our partner for 15 years – is evidence of this belief.”
Expertise to revolutionise Champagne industry
Yannick Magnon, Managing Director of Amcor Capsules, said: “The launch of the ESSENTIELLE plastic-free foil draws attention to the expertise at our Mareuil-sur-Aÿ site, which specialises in the manufacture of foils and is located in the heart of the Champagne region.
“Amcor Capsules is drawing on ESSENTIELLE to revolutionise the industry by offering a recyclable, plastic-free solution that suits the fast pace of their packaging lines, confirming its major role among wine-growing players, here in Champagne.”
It is part of Amcor Capsules’ TRANSPARENCE programme that was developed in July 2023 to reduce its environmental impact.
Amcor says TRANSPARENCE has enabled it to integrate more than 90% recycled tin in capsules and sparkling foil, as well as up to 46% recycled aluminium in screw caps for the still wine and spirits segment.
The ESSENTIELLE foil will be produced at the Mareuil-sur-Aÿ site in Champagne from October 2024.
Initially, it will only be available with texturing to allow sparkling wine producers to retain the premium look of their bottles and the productivity of their packaging lines.
The ESSENTIELLE foil with a smooth finish will be available during the first quarter of 2025.
